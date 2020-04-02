No Limit on Customers Inside Walmart
Friday, April 3, 2020
There have been reports on social media that Walmart located in Oxford has implemented a 50 person limit inside the store. But, according to the Oxford Fire Department, Walmart is only limiting its entrance to one door.
The City of Anniston’s Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges also says that there is no capacity limit at Walmart. Employees are working to make sure that customers are maintaining social distancing while they are shopping.
