The Gadsden - Etowah County EMA has partnered up with McDonald’s locations in the county for a great cause. The restaurants are serving as a drop-off point for essential items for frontline fighters in the battle against COVID-19.

Hand sanitizers, bleach and safety glasses are just a few of the items in need. The products will go straight to local first responders and healthcare providers as well as assisted living homes, nursing homes and non-profit organizations.

Social distancing is required and those dropping off items are encouraged to wash your hands before and after you drop off the donated items. For more information on “Project COVID-19 Etowah,” visit the Gadsden-Etowah EMA’s Facebook page.