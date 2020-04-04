ASAP Donates Money to Local Charities

Many nonprofit organizations are in need of many items to help assist others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention has stepped up to assist local charities during this critical time. ASAP has donated a total of $6,000 to several local charities within the community to help purchase essential items for those in need. Since the coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, and are struggling to make ends meet.

The Anniston Soup Bowl, Interfaith Ministries, and Hearts of Cleburne, are just several charities that have received $1,000 each from ASAP. Executive Director Seyram Selase says that if people are not able to get basic needs such as food and clothing, it’s possible that they could turn to substance abuse, and that’s why it was important for ASAP to help local charities.

Selase hopes this will encourage other community leaders and local nonprofits to donate to other charities in need.