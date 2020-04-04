Air Travel at 10 Year Low

The Coronavirus has had a massive impact on the economy and that includes air travel. According to the TSA, the number of people traveling by plane has hit a 10 year low. TSA says its airport security checkpoints screened fewer than 125,000 people Thursday. The same day last year saw 2.5 million people pass through, that’s a drop off of 95%. The figure includes both passengers and crew members.

In March the TSA screened less than half of the passengers it did last year. According to the industry Association ‘Airlines for America’, air carriers have cut capacity by roughly 56%. The associate also said passengers counts are down about 92%, and those numbers are dropping faster than airlines can cut capacity.