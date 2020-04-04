Birmingham Shelter In Place Extended

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Alabama, the City of Birmingham’s Mayor, Randall Woodfin, has extended the “Shelter-in-Place” order through the end of April. Woodfin also warns residents that city parks will close if people don’t comply with the restrictions.

The initial order was approved by the City Council on March 24th. Residents are only allowed to travel for essential purposes such as work, grocery stores, and doctor appointments.