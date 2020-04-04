Food Distribution For Oxford Students
Saturday, April 4, 2020
For the second time this week, teachers and administrators in Oxford led a food distribution center for their students. Parents and kids picked up meals at Coldwater Elementary School, the FEMA Building in Hobson City and The Dwelling Place Church in Oxford.
The meals were all donated from the community. In addition to providing meals, today’s event was a great time for students and teachers to connect even though it’s outside of the classroom.
Please reload