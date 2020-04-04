Former Nursing Home to Become Residential Facility for Women

What once served as a nursing home will now serve as a facility to help women in crisis. The building that sits on Leighton Avenue in Anniston was once a 85 bed nursing home facility belonging to the Birmingham-based company, Noland Health Services. Now, it belongs to Seven Spring Ministries, an Anniston based nonprofit organization that is dedicated to empowering individuals and restoring families. Seven Spring Ministries will turn this facility into a residential program where women and their families who are in crisis situations will be welcomed.

This will be a long-term, 12 to 18 months program to help women with the “root causes” of their problems. Executive Director of Seven Springs Ministries, Daniel Hughes, is a lifelong resident of Anniston. He believes that this program will not only help keep mothers and their children together, but also help them become productive members of society.

Currently, the ministry is providing shelter and support to more than two dozen women in the Anniston area and about 60 in the Foley area. Hughes says during the coronavirus pandemic, the city will have full access to the building to use, if needed, as a COVID-19 surge site.