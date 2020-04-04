Gov. Ivey Issues Statewide “Stay at Home” Order

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a statewide “Stay at Home” order that will go into effect tomorrow, at 5 P.M. Residents who violate this order will be fined at least $500 for each offense. Governor Ivey says a surge in hospitalization is expected to occur within 2 to 3 weeks.

The order allows people to leave home to get medicine, health care, food, and other essentials. It also allows weddings, funerals, and visits with relatives as long as fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least six feet apart. Outdoor exercise is also allowed under the order.