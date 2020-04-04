Johnson’s Giant Food Takes Precautionary Measures

Johnson’s Giant Food has taken the steps necessary to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during the virus outbreak. The grocery store is offering its customers protective gloves while they shop in an effort to make them feel more comfortable while inside the store. Johnson’s also has labeled check out lines with the appropriate distancing to ensure customers are at least six feet apart.

Customers are very appreciative of the efforts Johnson’s is taking as the fight against COVID-19 continues throughout the state. Starting Sunday, Johnson’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. On Wednesdays and Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. will be shopping for seniors only.