CalCo Area Chamber and Visitors Center Revamps Website

The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center has implemented a COVID-19 News and Resources section to its website to help small businesses owners during the pandemic. The new website features several guidelines and links on different topics and accurate information on small businesses loan applications, safety tips, and an explanation of the CARES Act.

In partnership with the Calhoun County EMA and Jacksonville State University's Small Business Development Center, this website will help local small business owners build a COVID-19 preparedness policy for your business.

Jones also encourages everyone to join the “Calhoun County Area Take Out and Delivery Options Amid COVID-19” group on Facebook. This public group was created to support all restaurants and hospitality workers that are still open and working during the pandemic.