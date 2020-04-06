A call center dedicated to answering COVID-19 related questions is available for residents of East Alabama. The Calhoun County COVID-19 Resource Center is staffed with call specialists who can answer any questions regarding the coronavirus. With the stay at home order in place, residents are only allowed to leave their home for essential needs such as food, medicine, healthcare visits, and exercise.

By just dialing, 211 on your mobile or home phone, you will be directed to a call specialist who can answer questions related to the nearest testing sites, or even food assistance. The resource center is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

If you dial 211 after hours, you will get a call specialist who isn’t stationed in Calhoun County but will still be able to assist you.