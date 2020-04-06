Gadsden Man Wanted for Rape Captured in Texas

In a separate incident, a Gadsden man wanted for the rape and sex abuse of a minor has been captured in Texas. Ray Sims is wanted by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of first degree Rape, Sodomy and Sex Abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Sims was spotted walking down a street in Galveston, Texas by U.S. Marshals. He is being held in Texas waiting to be brought back to Etowah County to face charges.