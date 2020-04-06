Jacksonville State University to Develop Alternate Grading Policy
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
With Alabama now under a “Stay at Home" Order, Jacksonville State University has notified its students that an alternate grading policy for the Spring 2020 semester is being developed. The policy will be available for most undergraduate and graduate students. However, some students in professionally accredited programs who are taking certain courses will not be eligible for the option.
The university says details of the policy are being finalized and more information will be forthcoming later this week.
