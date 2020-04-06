Southside Man Facing 1st Degree Rape & Sodomy Charges

A young man from the Southside area who was previously out on bond for several sex related charges is now facing more charges after being wanted for additional sex related crimes. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt Alan Sharp was wanted by the Huntsville Police Department for first degree Rape and Sodomy. Sharp is also accused of hitting the victim with an object several times, requiring medical attention.

At the time of the reported incident, Sharp was out on bond from Morgan and Winston Counties for similar charges. He was later found and arrested on Mountain Pass Road in Southside before being transported and booked into the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.