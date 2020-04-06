Walgreens Providing Masks for Employees
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
More retailers are beginning to provide its employees with protective gear amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Walgreens is now providing face covers and masks for workers at stores and distribution centers to protect employees from COVID-19.
The pharmacy chain will also begin taking employees’ temperatures daily. And like other businesses, Walgreens is installing plexi-glass shields to separate cashiers from customers. The company has also changed its hours of operation to allow extra time for deep cleanings.
