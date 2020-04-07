$10K Worth of Food Donated to Calhoun County Schools

During these unprecedented times, it’s incredibly important that communities come together to support one another. Thanks to a local business owner, students in the Calhoun County School system will continue to have their lunch provided for them free of charge.

Many Calhoun County School employees gathered to help unload $10,000 worth of food from delivery trucks this afternoon. The food was donated by Mr. Sam Mousa, owner of the local Samco gas stations. County employees also volunteered their time to sort and load food to be distributed to all local schools.