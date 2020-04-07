600 Million Face Mask Order Won’t Arrive before COVID-19 Peak

A massive order of N-95 masks may not arrive in time to help fight the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Human Health Services has ordered 600 million masks for the National Stockpile and one supplier will not even begin production until September.

Another supplier can only make 3 million masks every 90 days. The order is separate from a deal President Trump announced with 3M to import more than 55 million masks from foreign factories. Before the Coronavirus outbreak, the national stockpile had about 30 million masks.