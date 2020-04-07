Jacksonville Walmart Pharmacy Curbside Pickup

Jacksonville Walmart shoppers, if you need to pick up your medication prescription but don’t feel comfortable entering the store during this time, Walmart Pharmacy has curbside pick up. Customers will call ahead to notify the pharmacy of the prescription order, and be advised to park in the new designated parking spots.

An associate will then bring your medication to you and you have the option of using your debit card or Walmart pay right from your car. For more information on the pharmacy curbside pick up or other delivery options available, call the number shown on your screen.