Jason Shields Named New Snead St. Women's Basketball Coach

A local basketball coach will be taking his talents to the collegiate level. Jason Shields has been named the new women's basketball coach at Snead State Community College. Shields led the Hokes Bluff girls program from 2008 through this season. Prior to that he spent 12 seasons at Cherokee County High School. In his 23 seasons, Shields won 495 games, 12 county championships, 11 area titles, two regional crowns and a state championship. He was named Class 4A Coach of the Year in 2017. This season he led the Lady Eagles to a 25-9 record and a berth in the regional semifinals.