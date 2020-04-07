Senate Working to Boost Small Business Loans
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
The Senate is working to help small businesses during the pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate will push for additional funds for a small business loan program. Last month, Congress gave about $349 billion for the paycheck protection program.
But McConnell hopes the Senate will approve more funding on Thursday to percent the fund from expiring. It’s still unclear how much money the Senate is hoping to provide.
