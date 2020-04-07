Southwest Airlines Cutting Schedules; Reducing Flights by 50%
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Southwest Airlines has announced that it’s cutting its schedule yet another month amid the coronavirus outbreak. June is typically busier for airlines than other times of the year as the summer travel season kicks into high gear. However, Southwest is slashing fights by 50%.
That will roughly amount to the same number of flights for April and May, when the airline reduced service by 40%. Southwest said in a press release announcing the changes now will give customers more time to adjust their travel plans.
