The Army Corps of Engineers Set to Scout for Local Surge Sites

The call for help recently made by local community leaders for more medical supplies and to begin preparing hospitals for a potential virus spike has caught the attention of the United States Army Corps of Engineers. According to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton, representatives from the United States Army Corps of Engineers are set to scout all possible surge sites tomorrow.

The sites include a possible field hospital in the Northeast Regional Medical Center’s parking lot and Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum would be used to handle an overflow of patients if the pandemic eventually leads to an overflow at local hospitals. Other sites to be evaluated include the former Beckwood Manor nursing home, the Oxford Civic Center, along with the former Jacksonville Medical Center.

Barton says a team assembled from the Calhoun County Infectious Disease Task Force will meet with the Army Corps of Engineers tomorrow and go through each location to see what their suitability may be.