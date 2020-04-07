Governor Kay Ivey wants to encourage every Alabamian to tie ribbons around trees, poles, or mailboxes to symbolize faith, hope, love, and prayer. The Ribbons of Hope campaign kicked off today at the Alabama State Capitol. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ribbons of Hope Campaign is meant to serve as a simple gesture to create unity.

Governor Ivey kicked off the camping earlier today by tieing the first “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Alabama State Capitol.