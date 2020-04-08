Dick’s Furloughing Employees Due to COVID-19

A nationwide big box retailer with a store in Oxford has announced plans to furlough most of its 40,000 employees. Dick’s Sporting Goods is finding it impossible to operate without any sports allowed right now. The retailer said in a regulatory filing that its 800 stores across the country won’t reopen anytime soon. The closure of gyms, schools, and social distancing rules have all zapped demand for Dick’s sports gear.

The athletic goods retailer is still filling online orders and offering curbside pick-up. The furloughs will take effect Sunday; however, the company said workers will continue to receive their benefits.