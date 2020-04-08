Etowah County School System Meal Distribution Suspended

The Etowah County School System has decided to suspend the current meal distribution program due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and state. The school system believes this is in the best interest of the health and safety of its employees, volunteers and community.

The suspension will be re-evaluated after April 30th. If students are in need of food or other essential resources, parents or guardians are urged to call 211 for information on local organizations that could assist with the needs of the student.