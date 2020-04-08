Gadsden State Donates Its Medical Supplies

A local community college has made a generous donation to help meet the current needs of the community and medical centers during this crisis. Gadsden State Community College donated 8,100 gloves, 280 gowns, and more than 1,200 masks to local medical facilities in East Alabama. Gadsden State also donated bottles of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Majority of the supplies comes from the college’s nursing program that provides its students with professional-grade supplies used by certified personnel. Like many colleges and universities across the state, Gadsden State’s students are continuing their academic classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.