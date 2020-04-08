Georgia Plans to Extend State of Emergency Through May 13th
Thursday, April 9, 2020
A neighboring state is extending its State of Emergency order as COVID-19 deaths and infections continue to climb. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced plans to extend the state of emergency order for another month as the number of infections is more than 10,000 with more than 300 deaths.
Governor Kemp intends to renew the Public Health Emergency through May 13th. It had been set to expire April 13th.
