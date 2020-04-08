JSU Adopts Alternate Grading Policy

The sudden disruption in the Spring 2020 semester has forced Jacksonville State University to adopt an alternate grading policy for its students during the remainder of the school year. Students have transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the year and have the option to drop or withdraw from a class or classes without academic penalty before or on April 21st.

After this semester, grades will post on or before May first and students will have the option to take the grade given by their professor, or receive a “no credit,” and retake the class at a later date. Students graduating this semester have until May 4th to submit a request for pass or no credit. The policy will apply to most undergraduate and graduate students. Students in certain professional programs will not be able to use the Pass-No Credit option.