Beloved Etowah Residents Celebrate the Last Day of Resident's Chemo

In this time of fear and anxiety, here’s something that should bring a little hope for your Easter weekend. Scott Stanfield is an Etowah High School graduate and works as a leader in ministry. In November 2019, Scott was diagnosed with Stage 1 tongue cancer. He had surgery in December to remove the tumor and with it, lost a large portion of his tongue. Between the surgery and his treatments, Scott is no longer able to talk.

Family and friends describe him as a voice of encouragement for others and someone who is willing to put others before himself. However, these past few weeks, Scott has spent most of his time in bed, but today was his final day of treatment and he was able to ring the bell. In celebration, family and friends have sent him dozens of pictures of handwritten messages, saying “It is Finished.”

As of this morning, his wife Lori said Scott has received over a hundred of these messages.