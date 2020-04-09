Gadsden State Delays 2020 Summer Semester

Gadsden State Community College has announced that the 2020 summer semester will be delayed and commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The full summer semester as well as the summer mini term will not begin on June 8th and the third mini term will begin on July 2nd as scheduled. Gadsden State President Doctor Martha Lavender says the reasoning for the delay is to accommodate the planning required for student success.

There will now be two graduation ceremonies to accommodate both spring semester and summer semester graduates. The graduations will take place August 10th at the Oxford Civic Center and August 11th at the Gadsden State Cherokee campus.