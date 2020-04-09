Geico Giving Drivers Credit Due to COVID-19

The nation’s second largest auto insurer is giving its customers a substantial break on their policies.With most Americans under “Stay at Home” orders, driving and accidents are down significantly and Geico is passing the savings on to its policyholders. A 15% credit on six month policies will be awarded to its customers.

The credit applies when policies are renewed or if they were started between now and October 8th. This credit will amount to about $2.5 billion in savings for customers. Allstate car insurance is giving its customers a similar discount as well.