Looking for Alternative Medical Sites in Calhoun County

Are there alternative medical care sites in Calhoun County in the case they are needed by the Calhoun County Infectious Disease Task Force today to explore alternative facility options. They looked at some sites that could be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients if the local hospital system reaches capacity from a surge of coronavirus patients.

The Corps will submit its assessment to the Federal Emergency Management Agency who will submit it to the state. Further consideration will be given to the sites that meet the Corps’ initial standards.