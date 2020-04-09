Sparklight to Donate $4K to Community Enabler

A non-profit organization that has served the Calhoun County area for more than four decades will be able to continue to help those in need during the pandemic after receiving word that a cable service provider plans to donate thousands of dollars to the organization. The Community Enabler serves as a clothing donation center, food pantry and much more to the people of Calhoun County. For more than 40 years, residents were welcomed to come to the Community Enabler for all its household needs. Since the pandemic, funding has been skeptical for the non profit and it was forced to reduce its operations.

But, with the help from Sparklight, and its four-thousand dollar donation, the non profit will be able to keep its food pantry open for community members who need it most. Maudine Holloway, Executive Director of the Community Enabler, says the support of Sparklight and other members of the community will help the organization, but she still worries about making ends meet during the pandemic.

Holloway says despite hard times, the community has always shown its support and she has faith that this crisis won’t last much longer. For anyone wanting to donate items to the Community Enabler, Holloway encourages you to contact the organization to set up a meeting time to drop those items off. Or, you can mail them to the Community Enabler at 104 East F Street in Anniston.