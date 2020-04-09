St. Michael’s Clinic COVID Care Program

A local clinic is offering a “COVD Care Program” to the low income or uninsured. Like many other healthcare facilities, Saint Michael’s Clinic in Anniston is preparing for what could come, more residents to test positive for COVID-19. The COVID Care Program will allow for residents in the community who test positive for the virus and show mild symptoms to get the care and help they need. The program will only be available for those who have no insurance, or have low income.

Saint Micheal’s has a handful of clinicians and community health workers who have the assessment skills needed to care for patients battling COVID-19. The clinic has also collaborated with other agencies and churches to help fulfill other needs for the community. Mudiam encourages everyone to continue following the guidelines set out by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information on the COVID Care Program, call the enrollment number shown on your screen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those looking to donate food or other items to the Saint Michael’s Clinic can log onto the website STMclinic.org.