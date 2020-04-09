The COVID Unified Command System Activated

The Calhoun County’s Infectious Disease Task Force has now transitioned to the Calhoun County COVID Unified Command System. The purpose of establishing the county level unified command is to ensure that the COVID response is coordinated and organized to properly support the hospitals, EMS, and other first responders. It is to also provide a platform that allows for the integration of local, state, and federal agencies to operate under one unified overall management structure.

The focus has now changed from primarily preparedness activities to focusing on response operations for the pandemic as it increases in County. There are more than 75 public safety, healthcare, and local government servants engaged in this system.