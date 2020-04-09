UPDATE: Statewide COVID-19 Numbers

As we take a look at the current number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus continues to grow. 48 people have died and 19 other reported deaths are currently being investigated. Currently, 2,499 people have been infected with COVID-19 throughout the state. There are now 52 confirmed cases in Calhoun County and 47 cases in Etowah County with four deaths caused by this virus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released demographic data related to coronavirus pandemic in the state. The data shows that 76.5% of that state’s COVID-19 patients are between the ages of 19 and 64, 20.6% are 65 or older. More than 42% of the patients are male and more than 56% are female. Nearly 50% of the patients are white. 37% are African American and more than 10% of the patients ethnicity is unknown.