Winn Dixie & Lowe’s to Close Stores on Easter Sunday

Several businesses have announced that stores nationwide will close on Easter Sunday to help employees who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lowe’s and Winn Dixie are among the businesses that announced that all of its stores will be closed nationwide this Sunday, to allow its employees to have a much needed day off, and to spend time with their families. Lowe’s will also close all its stores and distribution centers in Canada as well.

President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, Anthony Hucker, applauded his associates for being “heroic” as they arrived to work each day and worked to keep stores stocked with groceries and supplies during this crisis. Both Lowe’s and Winn Dixie will re-open its stores on April 13th.