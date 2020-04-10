Apple & Google Teaming Up to Track COVID-19 Virus

Two tech giants will soon be working together to help fight COVID-19 by helping track the virus using smartphone technology. Starting next month, the markers of IOS and Android mobile operating systems will release software that will allow health officials to gather detailed data on the whereabouts of cellphone users. The data will be collected through apps built by health authorities.

The apps could help determine how the virus is being transmitted from person to person. Data will only be gathered from the users who voluntarily download the apps to participate in the program. Apple believes this could lead to a wide range of other health apps in the future.