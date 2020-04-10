CDC Recommends Non-Medical Face Coverings to Reduce Virus Spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that everyone wear non-medical face coverings whenever you are in public settings. Wearing face coverings in public is another way to further reduce the spread of COVID-19. Non-medical face coverings can be scarfs, a bandana, or other face coverings.

Many people are even creating their own masks out of shirts, and other materials. This does not replace the recommendations to practice social distancing, stay home, and the practicing of good hygiene.