Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Opened at Talladega Superspeedway

The Talladega County Health Department opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Talladega Superspeedway earlier today. The testing site was open for residents in Talladega and other surrounding counties who were showing symptoms, to come and get tested for free. About 60 patients were tested for the coronavirus today in Lincoln. The drive-thru testing was available for healthcare workers and anyone 65 or older. The patient had to be showing symptoms of shortness of breath, a fever, or cough.

The superspeedway was the chosen location for this drive-thru testing so that residents from Saint Clair and Calhoun Counties could also come get tested. Emergency Preparedness Director Robbie Stubbs says the Alabama Department of Public Health will contact each patient with their test results, regardless if they are negative for the virus. Stubbs encourages everyone to continue following the guidelines given by CDC to help flatten the curve of this virus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will have several more drive-thru testing sites coming up next week. On April 15th, a site will be set up at the Randolph County Health Department and on April 16th, another testing site will be at JSU’s Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.