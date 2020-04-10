Etowah Hires Ryan Locke As New Head Football Coach

The Etowah Blue Devils have officially announced that Ryan Locke will take over as the team's head coach. Locke is new to the position but not new to Etowah. He served as the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2019. He says familiarity is key during this time. Locke takes over a very talented program who have won 32 games and three straight region championships over the last three years. The Blue Devils move down to Class 4A in 2020 for the first time since 1981. [Hear from Coach Ryan Locke in the featured video]