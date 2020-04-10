Georgia's Shelter in Place Extended

Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, has extended the statewide “Shelter in Place” order through April 30th. The extension is just one of several executive actions taken by Kemp in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor also extended Georgia’s State of Emergency order through May 13th.

This action will allow for the state to deploy more resources for communities, lend support to frontline medical providers, and prepare for an anticipated surge of patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Kemp also activated an additional one-thousand National Guard members to assist with emergency response efforts.