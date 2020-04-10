Honda Delivers 200 Face Shields to Healthcare Workers

Like many manufacturing companies across the country, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has shifted its focus from producing automobile parts to creating protective gear for healthcare workers on the front lines. 200 face shields were taken off Honda’s assembly line in Lincoln and delivered to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Anniston today. When COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Honda representatives contacted RMC Health System to announce its support for the local healthcare workers.

RMC’s Chief Nursing Officer Elaine Davis is thankful that the community has been caring for healthcare workers, so they can care for the patients. Northeast Regional Medical Center CEO, Louis Bass says many local restaurants, businesses, and regional manufacturing plants have all stepped up as vital community partners to assist the hospital in this global health challenge.