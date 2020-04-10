Marching Southerners Perform Online to Thank University

The Jacksonville State Marching Southerners found a creative and safe way to thank the university’s employees for working to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 130 brass and woodwind players came together online for a virtual performance of “Salvation is Created,” a piece arranged for the band in the 1970’s by former band director, Doctor David L. Walters.

This piece has traditionally been the band’s warm-up performance for more than 40 years. High school bands across the state have now adopted this song as a warm-up piece.