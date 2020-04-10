Oxford's Roc Taylor Commits to Tennessee

Oxford junior Roc Taylor committed to Tennessee via social media. The 6-4, 205 pound wide receiver was a pivotal piece of Oxford's run to the Class 6A state championship. Taylor held more than a dozen offers including Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Memphis and UAB among others. He is rated as an athlete by 247 Sports and their composite rankings slate Taylor as the #17 TE in the nation and the No. 18 overall prospect in Alabama for the Class of 2021.