UPDATE: Statewide COVID-19 Numbers

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health about 3,000 people statewide have been infected with COVID-19. The current number of those who have been infected sits at 2,999. 58 patients have died fighting this virus while 22 other deaths are being investigated.

54 Patients in Calhoun County have tested positive for this virus and the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Anniston now has four patients admitted with COVID-19 according to county EMA Director Michael Barton. Etowah County now has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 patients who have died from the virus.