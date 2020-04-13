First Wave of Stimulus Payments Released

The federal government made an initial wave of stimulus payments over the weekend. The Internal Revenue Service says direct deposits will continue over the next several days. The agency is starting with people who have provided banking information while filing taxes the past few years. But people who haven’t used direct deposits will likely get checks by mail, which could take up to a few months longer.

At some point, the IRS plans to roll out a website to allow you to share banking information. The money is from the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that Congress approved. It aims to keep the economy afloat during the coronavirus crisis.