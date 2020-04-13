Judge Blocks Emergency Order to Ban Abortions

Alabama’s emergency order to stop most abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic was blocked by a federal judge on Sunday. The judge’s decision comes after the state ordered a postponement of medical procedures that weren’t medical emergencies. Abortion clinics then filed an injunction after the state refused to clarify whether clinics could continue to operate.

With the preliminary injunction set in place, abortion providers can now decide whether a procedure can wait. There are several similar legal fights over abortions during the pandemic are ongoing in Texas, Ohio and Oklahoma.