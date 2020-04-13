Pleasant Valley's Karmyn Sparks Wins Bryant-Jordan Honor

Pleasant Valley volleyball & basketball player Karmyn Sparks won the prestigious Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program Achievement Award for Class 3A. Sparks has a captivating story of overcoming adversity and persevering through extremely tough conditions. Her talents on the court are just as impressive. She was named the Lady Raiders' Most Improved Player then Most Valuable Player as a senior.

Information on the Bryant-Jordan Award:

The Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Program was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Alabama High School Athletic Association. It is supervised by the Board of Directors

of the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.

The objectives of the program are:

1. To recognize and honor Alabama students

who have by ability and effort achieved a level of excellence in the areas of academics and athletics that is commensurate with their potential.

2. To make aware to not only athletes but all segments of the student population that it is both important and rewarding for them to strive to be the best that they can be. The program motivates and encourages students to achieve this goal.

3. To encourage and promote the involvement and commitment of Alabama corporations and individuals in helping improve the academic levels of all students.

The initial scholarship offered by the Bryant-Jordan Program was the scholar athlete scholarship.

Ninety-six scholarships are awarded annually to deserving high school seniors from schools that are members of the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The program has grown from an $8,000 award program to the present over $800,000.