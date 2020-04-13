Road Closure Due to Storm Damage in Etowah County

The EMA wants to make you aware of numerous road closures due to the storm damage. They are asking you to avoid the following areas until further notice: Dee Hicks Road between Thrasher and Highway 179 is closed due to a bridge-culvert washout.

Horton Gap Road between Brow and Sand Valley Road is closed due to an embankment slide. The 1400 block of Scenic Drive to the intersection of Agri-Cola Drive is closed due to downed trees. You should avoid these areas if you are not a resident.